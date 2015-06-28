By Shadia Nasralla
| VIENNA, June 28
VIENNA, June 28 As nuclear talks with Iran
approach a Tuesday deadline, some Western diplomats say
questions about the country's atomic past ought to be resolved
before sanctions can be lifted.
Although Iran has not broken any terms of a 2013 interim
deal, the U.N.'s nuclear agency has repeatedly asked Iran to
cooperate faster with its investigation into possible military
dimensions of the country's atomic programme.
Below are the key unanswered questions raised by the IAEA,
which mostly refer to activities that took place before 2003.
BACKGROUND
Iran acquired some enrichment knowledge from Pakistani
nuclear engineer Abdul Qadeer Khan, the father of Pakistan's
atomic weapons programme, who confessed to providing assistance
to Libya, Iran and North Korea.
Some intelligence also came from a laptop smuggled out of
Iran.
Iran says all of the alleged evidence is forged and
dismisses any charges that it was attempting to develop nuclear
weapons. However, the IAEA has said the information it has
received on potential military aspects of the programme is,
overall, credible and that it takes nothing at face value.
UNRESOLVED QUESTIONS
* Using cover companies for the procurement of dual-use
equipment and material usable in a nuclear bomb but with
civilian applications as well. This includes high-speed
electronic switches, high-speed cameras and radiation
measurement equipment.
* The acquisition of nuclear material, for example a uranium
source for enrichment, and efforts to conceal activities
involving such material.
* Possession of documents detailing how to convert uranium
ore into metal and how to produce hemispherical enriched uranium
metallic components which can be used in a bomb.
* The development of exploding bridge wire detonators, whose
explosion times can be set to a very high degree of precision.
Such precision detonators are crucial for timing the explosion
of a nuclear weapon. Iran has said it needed such technology for
its oil sector, according to diplomats, who also say there is no
peaceful application for the degree of precision of this kind of
detonator.
* Design information for a "multi-point initiation system,"
technology to synchronize detonators used in some atomic bombs.
* Hydrodynamic experiments to assess how specific materials
react under high pressure as in a nuclear blast. According to
some information given to the IAEA by member states, an
explosives chamber for such experiments might have been located
at the Parchin complex near Tehran, a military site the agency
has repeatedly urged Iran to grant it access to.
* Calculations on neutron behaviour that the IAEA has said
has no clear civilian application. Iran has provided some fresh
information on these calculations in recent weeks, but not
enough to allow a breakthrough in the probe.
* Neutron initiator technology which the IAEA has said
"could produce a burst of neutrons suitable for initiating a
fission chain reaction," as would be needed for an atomic bomb
detonation.
* Tests to see whether high-tech detonators worked when
triggered remotely from a long distance, also potentially
relevant to a nuclear weapon.
* Engineering studies into missile payloads and their
behaviour when launched. The IAEA has described these studies as
"highly relevant to a nuclear weapon programme."
* Work on the development of a firing system that would
enable a missile payload to explode both in the air or upon
impact.
* Indications that all the above mentioned areas were
organised by a structured management and command chain under the
Ministry of Defence Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL).
For the IAEA's full technical annex on these issues, click
here
