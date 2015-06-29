* Agreement could bolster President Rouhani's allies in 2016
* Supreme leader Khamenei could see Rouhani popularity as a
* Negotiators in Vienna to push for final nuclear accord
* Opposition members frustrated by slow pace of domestic
VIENNA, June 29 A final deal to resolve the
Iranian nuclear dispute could heighten domestic political
tensions with two major elections looming in the Islamic
Republic, analysts and officials said.
Easing economic sanctions if a deal is reached will bolster
President Hassan Rouhani's position within Iran's complex power
structure bringing a political boost for liberal candidates in
2016 elections for parliament and for the Assembly of Experts, a
clerical body with nominal power over the supreme leader.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say
on all matters of state, has backed Rouhani's efforts to pursue
a nuclear settlement and his dealings with the United States so
as to improve the parlous state of Iran's economy.
But Khamenei, who took over in 1989 from the founder of the
Islamic Republic late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, has also
worked to ensure that no group, including among his own hardline
allies, gains enough power to challenge him.
Khamenei will not want pragmatist President Rouhani to gain
too much power and influence ahead of the important elections,
an Iranian official said.
"The leader has always made sure not to give too much
authority to any official because it will damage the political
establishment," said the official, who asked not to be named.
"He is above all political factions and only acts based on
Iran's interests."
Iran, the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and
Germany are trying to end a more than 12-year standoff over
Tehran's nuclear programme by striking an agreement to halt
Iranian nuclear work in return for sanctions relief. The West
says Iran is seeking to build weapons but Iran says its nuclear
programme is to produce power.
Negotiators from all sides are gathering in Vienna in the
hopes of striking a deal by a self-imposed deadline of Tuesday.
Rouhani, who represented Khamenei on the Supreme National
Security Council for over two decades, will continue to enjoy
Khamenei's blessing as long as his growing prestige at home and
abroad does not threaten Khamenei's authority, analysts say.
An economic dividend could tip the balance of power in
favour of Rouhani, whose allies could well be rewarded at the
ballot box, to the detriment of other groups, including security
hawks close to Khamenei.
"The deal will fuel domestic tension and pressure will
increase inside the country," said Iran-based analyst Saeed
Leylaz.
"There will be two powerful minorities in the next
parliament, reformists and conservatives. And one weak minority
of hardline conservatives," said Leylaz. "No group will have the
final say."
Inflation, unemployment and other economic hardships
persuaded Khamenei to support Rouhani on the nuclear question,
but success in the early 2016 elections could be seen as a
challenge to the leader's authority, said a former senior
Iranian diplomat.
"In order to clip his wings, pressure will mount on
Rouhani's government in other fields like human rights,
disqualifying pro-reform election candidates and so on," said
the former diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
ROUHANI IN JEOPARDY?
Iran's top post wields immense power, controlling the
judiciary, the security forces, the Guardian Council which vets
laws and election candidates, public broadcasters and
foundations that own much of the economy.
If the pro-Rouhani camp wins the elections, it will be the
first time in the history of the Islamic state that one faction
controls all the key institutions.
"It might even jeopardise Rouhani's position. It might be
the end of Rouhani's honeymoon with Khamenei," said analyst
Mansour Marvi.
Iran has suffered under economic sanctions for decades, and
especially over the last three years, when much tighter U.S. and
European measures drastically cut the oil exports that are the
engine of its economy.
While a deal may improve the economy, many Iranians who
supported Rouhani's 2013 election remain frustrated, fearing
that his diplomatic triumph is likely to put him on a shorter
leash on internal reforms and improvements in human rights.
"Giving carte-blanche to Rouhani to carry out cultural and
political reforms is not on the leader's agenda," said analyst
Hamid Farahvashian.
ALLIES UNDER PRESSURE
There are already signs that the pendulum is swinging
against Rouhani's allies.
Since February, Iran's judiciary has banned media from
publishing the pictures of reformist former president Mohammad
Khatami, whose support was crucial to Rouhani's election win.
Khatami ran foul of the establishment by supporting
opposition leaders Mirhossein Moussavi and Mehdi Karoubi, key
figures in anti-regime street protests after the disputed 2009
presidential election. The two men remain under house arrest.
The son of former president Ayatollah Akbar Hashemi
Rafsanjani, another supporter of Rouhani, was given jail
sentences in March on corruption and security charges.
A recent U.S. government report harshly criticised Iran's
human rights record, citing severe restrictions on freedom of
expression, religion and the media as well as the country's
having the second-highest number of executions.
Members of the Iranian opposition abroad are losing hope for
change because Rouhani has not met his promises to create a
freer society, including loosening Internet restrictions. Access
to social media remains officially blocked, though Rouhani and
Khamenei have their own Twitter accounts.
"More international recognition means more domestic pressure
inside Iran," said Reza, who has been living in exile in Europe
since 2010, when he was released from prison in Tehran for
participating at 2009 demonstrations.
"I have no hope of returning," said Reza, who would not give
his surname. "Rouhani will not or cannot change the situation."
