WASHINGTON, July 28 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry said on Tuesday the upcoming release of Jonathan Pollard,
a former U.S. Navy intelligence officer convicted of spying for
Israel, was not tied to the nuclear agreement with Iran.
Israel's leaders have strongly objected to the deal and
there has been speculation that Pollard's release, scheduled for
November, was arranged to help warm U.S. ties to Israel despite
that disagreement.
"I haven't even had a conversation about it. No, not at
all," Kerry told reporters as he left a House of Representatives
committee hearing on the nuclear agreement.
