DUBAI/BEIRUT, July 17 Iran will accept a nuclear
deal with global powers only if sanctions are lifted
immediately, frozen revenues are returned and the Islamic
Republic's revolutionary ideals are preserved, a senior cleric
told worshippers at Friday prayers in Tehran.
Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Movahedi Kermani added in remarks
broadcast on radio that the some of the countries with whom the
accord was signed were untrustworthy and had made excessive
demands that were an "insult", adding he had heard that some of
the terms set by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had not
been met. Kermani also said Israeli and Saudi anger at the
historic agreement was the "best proof" of Iran's succcess.
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin and Babak Dehghanpisheh,
Writing by William Maclean)