* Iranian cleric questions nuclear deal
* Says some world powers untrustworthy
* Friday prayers seen reflecting Supreme Leader Khamenei's
views
* Foreign minister Zarif plans charm offensive in region
By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin Nouri and Babak Dehghanpisheh
DUBAI/BEIRUT, July 17 A senior cleric challenged
Iran's historic nuclear deal with world powers on Friday,
echoing a cautious early assessment of the accord by Supreme
Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, an arch-conservative who has the
last word on matters of state.
Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Movahedi Kermani did not dismiss the
accord in his remarks at Friday prayers in Tehran, but his
language was sufficiently tough -- some terms of the deal were
an "insult" and "excessive", he said -- to indicate significant
unease about the accord within Iran's clerical establishment.
His remarks will be seen by Iranians as reflecting
Khamenei's views and contrast with the praise given to the
accord by President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad
Javad Zarif, who plan to use the deal as the basis for a charm
offensive among Iran's wary Arab neighbours.
Kermani said Iran would accept a deal only if sanctions were
lifted immediately, frozen revenues were returned and Tehran's
revolutionary ideals, including its fight with "global
arrogance" - a term for the West and Israel -- were preserved.
"They have some excessive demands," he said, objecting to
restrictions placed on the number of centrifuges Iran can
operate, on its nuclear research and development and on its
handling of enriched uranium.
Political analysts said the comments by Khamenei and Kermani
allow conservative clerics the political space to make further
criticisms of the deal and could also absolve the Supreme Leader
of responsibility if the accord, which will last for years,
falls apart at some future stage.
At the same time their criticism is not so severe as to
torpedo the deal and block a lifting of sanctions - something
ordinary Iranians are desperate to see happen to restore a
normal economy.
"UNTRUSTWORTHY" WARNING
"They say ... Iran's nuclear programme should be limited and
Iran should accept a comprehensive nuclear inspection regime ...
These are excessive demands."
Under the deal agreed on Tuesday, sanctions will be
gradually removed in return for Iran accepting long-term curbs
on a nuclear programme that the West has suspected was aimed at
creating a nuclear bomb.
Iran, which says its nuclear work is for civilian purposes,
sees its programme as a symbol of national pride and resilience
in the face of what it sees as decades of hostility from Western
countries that opposed its 1979 Islamic revolution.
Kermani's criticism underlined concerns expressed in the
past two days by some conservative figures within Iran's
political establishment and media, and repeated the term
Khamenei used to describe some of Tehran's negotiating partners
- "untrustworthy".
Kermani said Iran's nuclear scientists and scholars should
now scrutinise the deal and discuss it.
"This is important as I have heard some critics saying the
deal has not preserved the Supreme Leader's red lines," he said.
Zarif will brief parliament on the deal on July 21,
according to some Iranian media, and it will also be examined by
the country's top security body, its National Security Council.
Khamenei was quoted on Wednesday as saying that reaching a
deal was "a significant step" but the text should be carefully
scrutinised along with the legal procedures.
ISRAELI, SAUDI 'ANGER'
Kermani also handed some praise to Iran's negotiators for
their work in the marathon talks in Vienna, saying Tehran's
negotiating partners had been forced "to retreat".
"Israel and its allies, especially Saudi Arabia, are
extremely unhappy about this deal, and this is the best proof to
show how valuable the deal is. As Iran's martyred cleric,
Beheshti, used to say: 'Let them be angry and die from their
anger.'"
Beheshti was seen as the number two in Iran's political
framework after the revolution. He was assassinated in a bomb
blast at a political party conference in 1981.
Zarif, embarking on a diplomatic offensive in the wake of
the deal, told fellow Muslim countries that Iran hoped the
nuclear accord could pave the way for more cooperation in the
Middle East and internationally.
In a message to Islamic and Arab countries on the occasion
of the Eid al-Fitr holiday at the end of the Muslim holy month
of Ramadan, he said: "By solving the artificial crisis about its
nuclear programme diplomatically, a new opportunity for regional
and international cooperation has emerged."
Zarif would travel to Gulf countries at some point after the
Eid holiday, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Marzieh Afkham told
state news agency IRNA late on Thursday.
She said Iran was seriously determined to further expand
ties with regional states and its neighbours, some of which
include Sunni Muslim Gulf Arab states who accuse Shi'ite power
Tehran of interfering in the Arab world.
(Writing by William Maclean, Editing by Peter Millership)