ROME Nov 19 Iran can make serious progress in
talks on resolving a standoff over its nuclear ambitions at a
meeting of world powers in Geneva this week, Iranian Foreign
Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday.
Speaking in Rome before flying to Geneva in the evening,
Zarif said there was "every possibility" of a successful
conclusion to the talks with the six world powers provided there
was good faith and the political will to resolve problems by all
sides.
"I'm willing to accept serious progress instead of an
agreement but I'm certain that, with the necessary political
will, we can make progress and even reach an agreement," he
said.
