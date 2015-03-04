MONTREUX, Switzerland, March 4 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry finished a round of nuclear talks with Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday and are likely to meet for a further round on March 15, probably in Geneva, a senior U.S. official said.

"We have made some progress but have a lot of challenges yet ahead," the official said.

Kerry, who leaves later on Wednesday for the Saudi capital Riyadh, will meet French, German and British foreign ministers on Saturday, the same official said.

(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed, writing by Tom Miles, editing by Stephanie Nebehay)