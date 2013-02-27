BRIEF-Extreme Networks wins bid for Avaya's networking business
* final agreement has been approved by United States Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of New York
(Repeats with no changes to text)
MOSCOW Feb 27 Six world powers have failed so far to make any clear progress at talks with Iran on its nuclear programme, Russian news agency Interfax quoted a source close to the talks as saying on Wednesday.
"So far there is no particular rapprochement. There is an impression that the atmosphere (at talks) is not very good," Interfax quoted the source as saying in the Kazakh city of Almaty where a second day of talks was under way. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
* final agreement has been approved by United States Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of New York
LOS ANGELES, May 31 The "Saturday Night Fever" dance floor where John Travolta captured the 1970s disco craze is going up for sale next month and could fetch up to $1.5 million, the auctioneers said on Wednesday.