VIENNA, July 23 Iran has completed negotiations
with some European companies wanting to invest in projects in
the country following a nuclear deal reached between Iran and
world powers this month, an Iranian deputy minister said on
Thursday.
"We are recently witnessing the return of European investors
to the country. Some of these negotiations have concluded, and
we have approved and granted them the foreign investment
licences and protections," Mohammad Khazaei told a conference
promoting trade between the EU and Iran.
"Even in the past couple of weeks we have approved more than
$2 billion of projects in Iran by European companies," he said,
without naming any of the firms or providing further details on
the deals.
