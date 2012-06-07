* World powers want detailed talks on Iran uranium
* Negotiators spar over planning
* Diplomacy to continue in Moscow on June 18-19
By Justyna Pawlak
BRUSSELS, June 7 World powers will insist on
Iran curbing its production of high-grade uranium at the next
round of nuclear talks in Moscow, a senior European Union
negotiator told her counterpart in Tehran on Thursday.
In a letter to Tehran, the European Union's Helga Schmid
said an offer by the six powers trying to resolve a standoff
with Iran over its nuclear work, proposed at talks in Baghdad in
May, was still on the table.
The six countries - the United States, China, Russia,
Germany, France and Britain - have asked Tehran to stop
enriching uranium to 20 percent to address their concerns that
the Iranian nuclear work aims to produce weapons.
But Schmid said more talks on the details of the proposal
were needed.
"We would feel very encouraged if Iran were ready ... to
enter into these discussions," she wrote in a letter, seen by
Reuters, to Iran's deputy negotiator Ali Bagheri. EU diplomats
negotiate with Iran on behalf of the six powers.
"It remains the collective conviction of the (six powers)
that this proposal continues to represent the most promising
basis for moving our discussions towards achieving concrete
results at an early stage," she said.
Iran accused the world powers this week of reluctance to
hold preparatory talks ahead of the Moscow round of
negotiations, and said their attitude had thrown doubt on the
next meeting, scheduled for June 18 and 19.
But Schmid said in her letter she was "somewhat surprised"
by Tehran's allegations.
The world powers, she said, had expressed readiness to hold
in-depth discussions over their proposal, which included a call
on Tehran to close an underground enrichment facility and ship
out its stockpile of high-grade uranium.
'SUBSTANCE OF THE PROPOSAL'
Iran's ability to enrich uranium to 20 percent represents a
major technological advance on route to building nuclear
weapons.
"Unfortunately, in Baghdad Iran was not prepared to take up
our suggestion to enter into discussions on the substance of the
proposal," she wrote.
Iranian media reported that Iran's chief negotiator Saeed
Jalili has written twice to EU foreign policy chief Catherine
Ashton, his counterpart, seeking preparatory meetings. Schmid is
the senior official in Ashton's negotiating team.
On Thursday, Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad again
accused the six powers of hampering talks.
"The Iranian nation is committed to talks and negotiations
but the arrogant powers are not interested in resolving Iran's
nuclear case," he was quoted as saying by official IRNA news
agency during a meeting with Afghan President Hamid Karzai in
Beijing.
In Washington, a senior administration official said the big
powers were "ready and willing" to have preparatory discussions
with Iran before the Moscow meeting as long as they focused on
substantive issues.
"Our interest is in producing concrete action that addresses
the international community's concerns about Iran nuclear
program and we stand ready to engage if Iran is indeed willing,"
the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Schmid, too, said she needed assurances from Tehran that any
discussions would focus on the six powers' core concerns.
"Now there is a need to engage seriously on the issues of
substance in order to agree on concrete confidence building
steps which could be implemented swiftly," she said.
In the course of the 10-year standoff over Iran's nuclear
work, which Tehran says aims to produce electricity and isotopes
for cancer patients, Iranian negotiators have often refused to
discuss atom work or sought to side-step the issue during talks.
Negotiations resumed in April after a 15-month hiatus, with
Iran facing intensifying economic sanctions from the United
States and EU member states.
(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Additional reporting by Zahra
Hosseinian and Andrew Quinn; Editing by Michael Roddy and Vicki
Allen)