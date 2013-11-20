(Adds quotes, background)

MOSCOW Nov 20 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he was hopeful of a positive outcome at talks in Geneva on the standoff over Iran's nuclear programme.

Putin said after talks in Moscow with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that both sides hoped a "mutually acceptable resolution" could soon be found over Iran's nuclear ambitions.

"I hope that the talks (between six world powers and Iran) that resumed today in Geneva will produce a result," Putin said, adding he and Netanyahu had discussed the dispute over Iran in detail.

Russia is taking part in the talks in Geneva, along with the United States, China, France, Britain and Germany.

Israel wants Iran to scrap its entire nuclear energy infrastructure and is wary of any easing of international sanctions on Tehran, which Western powers suspect has enriched uranium with the covert aim of developing the means to fuel nuclear weapons. Tehran denies this.

Netanyahu suggested that a deal under which Syria agreed to destroy its chemical arms, and averted the danger of U.S. military strikes, offered reason to hope an agreement could be reached over Iran's nuclear programme.

"I think that we can draw serious conclusions from the resolution that the powers have reached on Syria's non-conventional weapons. In the case of Syria, Russia and other powers quite justifiably insisted on full the disarmament of Syria," he said.