(Adds details, quotes)
UFA, Russia, July 10 Russian President Vladimir
Putin called on Friday for sanctions on Iran to be lifted as
soon as possible after a deal is reached on Tehran's nuclear
programme.
Iran and six major powers, including Russia, are discussing
a deal that would curb Tehran's nuclear programme in exchange
for relief from sanctions.
Putin told a news conference in the Russian city of Ufa that
there was a question over which sanctions should be lifted and
when, but went on to say they should be ended as soon as
possible.
"We are calling for the comprehensive lifting of them as
soon as possible," he said.
Iran has also been restricted from selling oil as part of
the sanctions. Putin said Iran would probably increase its oil
production once the curbs are lifted.
"It is possible, the global economy would adjust to it, I
mean that consumption would grow... we are ready for it," he
said.
Global oil prices have more than halved since peaking at
$115 per barrel in June 2014, prospects of more oil on already
saturated market, are dampening the oil prices further.
Oil prices are set to come under further pressure from
easing global demand and an expanding glut of crude while a
rebalancing of the markets may last well into next year, a
West's energy watchdog said on Friday.
The Russian economy has suffered from the lower prices of
oil, which together with gas, generate half of state budget
revenues.
The European Union has extended a suspension of sanctions
on Iran until July 13 to allow ongoing talks about the country's
nuclear ambitions to succeed. Putin said he hoped the six major
world powers negotiating with Iran will reach a deal soon.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, Denis Pinchuk, Lidia Kelly and
Katya Golubkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)