DUBAI Nov 25 Gulf Arab countries Qatar and
Kuwait have came out in favour of Iran's agreement with world
powers over its nuclear programme, saying they hoped it would
help to preserve stability and security in the region.
Iran's Arab neighbours are deeply uneasy about Tehran's
diplomatic rehabilitation and have done little to hide their
scepticism as talks progressed on the nuclear deal in recent
weeks, but at least in public many have now given their support.
Iran's only two Arab friends - Iraq and Syria - were quick
to praise the deal on Sunday, as was the Palestinian Authority
which welcomed it for putting pressure on Israel. The United
Arab Emirates and Bahrain also spoke out in support.
Qatar said the agreement was "an important step towards
safeguarding peace and stability in the region", according to a
statement by the Foreign Ministry posted on its website late on
Sunday.
"The State of Qatar calls for making the Middle East a
nuclear weapon-free zone," the ministry said.
Kuwait's Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Khaled al-Jarallah
said he hoped the agreement "would pave the way for a permanent
accord that would defuse tension, and preserves the stability
and security of the region," according to state news agency
KUNA.
Saudi Arabia and Oman are yet to make an official comment on
the deal.
All Arab countries apart from Syria and Iraq are ruled by
Sunni Muslims who look with suspicion at Shi'ite power Iran and
have been alarmed by the prospect of any rapprochement with the
West that would benefit Tehran.
They worry that the deal, under which Iran is being given
relief from sanctions in return for curbs to its nuclear
programme, signals a thaw in the 30 years of hostility between
Tehran and Washington which will give Iran more regional clout.
