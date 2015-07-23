VIENNA, July 23 Iran's economy will grow 3 to 4
percent this year, the deputy governor of Iran's central bank
said on Thursday, adding the bank had raised its forecast from
1.6 to 2 percent after this month's nuclear agreement between
Tehran and six world powers.
Iran's central bank aims to lower inflation to a single-digit
rate by the end of the next Iranian year from around 15 percent
now, Akbar Komijani said.
The Iranian year normally starts around March 21. Komijani
added that a single-digit inflation rate would be a sufficient
precondition for cutting interest rates to below 20 percent.
