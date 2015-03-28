U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) talks with members of his delegation after a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and other officials at the Beau Rivage Palace Hotel March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool

DUBAI A member of Iran's negotiating team at ongoing nuclear talks in Switzerland denied reports that the two sides are closing in a 2- to 3-page preliminary accord, state news agency IRNA reported on Saturday.

Majid Takht-Ravanchi told IRNA there been no discussion of such an accord, IRNA said.

Reuters reported on Friday that Iran and world powers -- the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China -- were getting close to such a deal, citing senior Iranian and Western officials.

A Western diplomat who confirmed the Reuters story dismissed Ravanchi’s remarks as incorrect and aimed at a domestic audience.

(Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Toby Chopra)