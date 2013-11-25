(Repeats to delete extra word in byline)
By Victoria Cavaliere
NEW YORK Nov 24 Prominent Iranian-Americans
praised the Iranian nuclear deal as a significant first step in
what they hope will be a broader rapprochement between Iran and
the international community.
While the deal will give a psychological boost to many
Iranians and provide momentum to moderate Iranian President
Hassan Rouhani, some Iranian-Americans cautioned, improvements
in the country's economy and in its treatment of dissidents will
not occur overnight.
The agreement reached early Sunday has at least the
potential to become a milestone, said Reza Aslan, an
Iranian-born scholar of religion and author of the book
"Zealot."
"I don't think these negotiations are going to have an
effect either on Iran's global image or on Americans'
perceptions of Iran," he said. "But they may set the groundwork
for eventual normalization between Iran and the U.S. - and that
is something which should be celebrated."
Aslan said virtually every Iranian outside the country's
political, military or religious elite has suffered from the
economic sanctions.
The sanctions, first imposed in 2006 by the United Nations
over the country's nuclear program, along with trade
restrictions between the United States and Iran in place since
1979, have slashed Iran's oil sales and largely frozen it out of
the global banking system.
San Francisco Sheriff Ross Mirkarimi, born in the United
States to an Iranian father and a Jewish mother, described the
deal as a positive step.
"For anybody who has had direct and intimate contact with
people living in Iran, the first sign of relief will be about
the economics," said Mirkarimi, who has friends and extended
family in Iran. "I know that's on many people's minds. They
don't like to see their loved ones harmed."
Omid Memarian, an Iranian journalist and blogger persecuted
in his home country before coming to the United States in 2005,
said the deal will give hope - if not immediate help - to
members of his family in Tehran who have struggled to make ends
meet.
Memarian said his brother's Tehran-based food-import
business has floundered largely as a result of Iran's depressed
currency, the rial, which jumped more than 3 percent against the
U.S. dollar on Sunday after the deal was announced.
Memarian warned, however, that the nuclear deal does not
mean Iran will ease its hard line on those in the country who
speak out against the regime, and said his own return would be
fraught with risk.
"People are now questioning Rouhani's determination to
uphold the people's rights," Memarian said. "That's going to be
one of his major challenges in the months to come - whether he
stands up for his people or gives up the domestic issues to the
hard-liners in Tehran."
The wife of Iranian-American pastor Saeed Abedini, who has
been imprisoned in Iran for his religious beliefs since
September 2012, said in a statement Sunday on Facebook that she
was disappointed the nuclear deal did not include a condition to
free her husband.
Abedini has been held in the notorious Rajai Shahr prison
for allegedly trying to set up secret churches, and his family
said he has been held without access to needed medication.
"Obama makes deals with Iran with no mention of Saeed,"
Naghmeh Abedini said. "Although I am extremely disappointed at
this administration, my hope and trust is in Jesus."
But the deal has contributed to an unmistakable sense among
many Iranian-Americans that Iran has taken a key step in
shedding its label of international pariah.
Leila Vaziri, 28, a world-champion American swimmer living
in New York whose father emigrated from Iran, said she feels
cautiously optimistic that her father's homeland, which she has
never visited, will live up to it obligations under the deal.
"I'm always hopeful that the future is changing towards some
sort of compromise," said Vaziri, the former world record holder
in the 50 meter backstroke. "So, yeah, I think it's really good
news."
(Additional reporting by Dana Feldman in Los Angeles, Laila
Kearney in San Francisco and Jonathan Kaminsky in Olympia,
Washington. Writing by Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Doina
Chiacu)