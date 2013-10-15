BRIEF-KLX announces filing of extension for form 10-k
* KLX inc -expects it will report that it had a material weakness in its internal controls
GENEVA Oct 15 Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Tuesday world powers had a "good" first reaction to Tehran's proposals regarding the dispute over its nuclear programme and that the details would be discussed in the afternoon.
The minister, speaking to reporters after Iran made a PowerPoint presentation at the start of a two-day meeting with the six powers in Geneva, said the atmosphere in the discussions had been "positive". He gave no details of the proposals, describing them as "confidential".
* KLX inc -expects it will report that it had a material weakness in its internal controls
* BMC enhances its value-added offerings with two strategic acquisitions
* Says reaffirmed its long-term constant currency objectives for annual sales growth of 4% to 6%