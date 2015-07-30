PARIS, July 30 PSA Peugeot Citroen,
previously the market leader in Iran, could find it more
difficult to return to the country than fellow French car group
Renault, Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said after
talks with Iranian leaders.
Peugeot and Renault both enjoyed a strong position in the
Iranian market before international sanctions on Tehran were
introduced in 2011, forcing them to exit.
Fabius, just back from the first visit to Iran by a French
foreign minister for 12 years, said the feedback from Iranian
ministers on Renault was positive.
"As far as Peugeot is concerned, Iranian leaders criticise
it for leaving a few years ago in a way they dispute. So it
could be more difficult," Fabius told France Info radio.
The prospect of the lifting of international sanctions
against Iran after its breakthrough nuclear deal with world
powers has made carmakers such as PSA Peugeot Citroen and
Volkswagen keen to do business there.
Peugeot Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said on Wednesday
talks on a manufacturing venture with Iran's biggest carmaker
were being undermined by anti-French sentiment.
He said Peugeot had developed proposals with its
long-standing partner Iran Khodro. The Iranian company has said
Peugeot must account for its 2011 decision to exit Iran before
signing any new deals, state-owned Press TV said.
(Reporting by Sophie Louet and Ingrid Melander; Editing by Jon
Boyle)