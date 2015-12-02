VIENNA Dec 2 The U.N. nuclear watchdog produced
a report on Wednesday on whether Iran's past nuclear activities
had anything to do with nuclear weapons, an assessment required
under a landmark deal with six major powers that could lead to a
lifting of sanctions.
Below are highlights from the report, titled "Final
Assessment on Past and Present Outstanding Issues regarding
Iran's Nuclear Programme":
"The Agency assesses that, before the end of 2003, an
organizational structure was in place in Iran suitable for the
coordination of a range of activities relevant to the
development of a nuclear explosive device. Although some
activities took place after 2003, they were not part of a
coordinated effort."
"The Agency has found no credible indications of the
diversion of nuclear material in connection with the possible
military dimensions to Iran's nuclear programme."
"Based on all the information available to the Agency,
including from the particular verification activities specified
under the Framework for Cooperation (including the managed
access to the Gchine mine) and the JPA [Joint Plan of Action of
2013], the Agency has not found indications of an undeclared
nuclear fuel cycle in Iran, beyond those activities declared
retrospectively by Iran. The Agency assesses that any quantity
of nuclear material that may have been available to Iran under
the AMAD Plan would have been within the uncertainties
associated with nuclear material accountancy and related
measurements."
"The Agency assesses that EBW [exploding bridgewire]
detonators developed by Iran have characteristics relevant to a
nuclear explosive device. The Agency acknowledges that there is
a growing use of EBW detonators for civilian and conventional
military purposes."
"The Agency assesses that the MPI [multipoint initiation]
technology developed by Iran has characteristics relevant to a
nuclear explosive device, as well as to a small number of
alternative applications."
"The Agency has analyzed the environmental samples [at
Parchin military site]. The Agency did not detect explosive
compounds or their precursors that would have indicated that the
building had been used for the long-term storage of chemicals
for explosives... The information available to the Agency,
including the results of the sampling analysis and the
satellite imagery, does not support Iran's statements on the
purpose of the building... The Agency assesses that the
extensive activities undertaken by Iran since February 2012 at
the particular location of interest to the Agency seriously
undermined the Agency's ability to conduct effective
verification."
"Based on all the information available to the Agency,
including from the implementation of the Road-map, the Agency
assesses that Iran conducted computer modelling of a nuclear
explosive device prior to 2004 and between 2005 and 2009. The
Agency notes, however, the incomplete and fragmented nature of
those calculations. The Agency also notes the applicability of
some hydrodynamic modelling to conventional military explosive
devices."
"All the activities contained in the Road-map [agreed on by
Iran and the IAEA on July 14] were implemented in accordance
with the agreed schedule ... The implementation of the Road-map
facilitated a more substantive engagement between the Agency and
Iran."
The Washington-based think-tank Institute for Science and
International Security posted a link to the full report:
