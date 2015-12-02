VIENNA Dec 2 The U.N. nuclear watchdog produced a report on Wednesday on whether Iran's past nuclear activities had anything to do with nuclear weapons, an assessment required under a landmark deal with six major powers that could lead to a lifting of sanctions.

Below are highlights from the report, titled "Final Assessment on Past and Present Outstanding Issues regarding Iran's Nuclear Programme":

"The Agency assesses that, before the end of 2003, an organizational structure was in place in Iran suitable for the coordination of a range of activities relevant to the development of a nuclear explosive device. Although some activities took place after 2003, they were not part of a coordinated effort."

"The Agency has found no credible indications of the diversion of nuclear material in connection with the possible military dimensions to Iran's nuclear programme."

"Based on all the information available to the Agency, including from the particular verification activities specified under the Framework for Cooperation (including the managed access to the Gchine mine) and the JPA [Joint Plan of Action of 2013], the Agency has not found indications of an undeclared nuclear fuel cycle in Iran, beyond those activities declared retrospectively by Iran. The Agency assesses that any quantity of nuclear material that may have been available to Iran under the AMAD Plan would have been within the uncertainties associated with nuclear material accountancy and related measurements."

"The Agency assesses that EBW [exploding bridgewire] detonators developed by Iran have characteristics relevant to a nuclear explosive device. The Agency acknowledges that there is a growing use of EBW detonators for civilian and conventional military purposes."

"The Agency assesses that the MPI [multipoint initiation] technology developed by Iran has characteristics relevant to a nuclear explosive device, as well as to a small number of alternative applications."

"The Agency has analyzed the environmental samples [at Parchin military site]. The Agency did not detect explosive compounds or their precursors that would have indicated that the building had been used for the long-term storage of chemicals for explosives... The information available to the Agency, including the results of the sampling analysis and the satellite imagery, does not support Iran's statements on the purpose of the building... The Agency assesses that the extensive activities undertaken by Iran since February 2012 at the particular location of interest to the Agency seriously undermined the Agency's ability to conduct effective verification."

"Based on all the information available to the Agency, including from the implementation of the Road-map, the Agency assesses that Iran conducted computer modelling of a nuclear explosive device prior to 2004 and between 2005 and 2009. The Agency notes, however, the incomplete and fragmented nature of those calculations. The Agency also notes the applicability of some hydrodynamic modelling to conventional military explosive devices."

"All the activities contained in the Road-map [agreed on by Iran and the IAEA on July 14] were implemented in accordance with the agreed schedule ... The implementation of the Road-map facilitated a more substantive engagement between the Agency and Iran."

The Washington-based think-tank Institute for Science and International Security posted a link to the full report:

here

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Francois Murphy; Editing by Tom Heneghan)