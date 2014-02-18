* Iran says it will not abandon centrifuge R&D
* Has yet to start operating any new-generation machines
* But Western powers likely want issue addressed in talks
* Want to pre-empt Iranian means to produce atomic bomb
By Fredrik Dahl
VIENNA, Feb 18 Iran says it will not cede its
"right" to install advanced machinery to refine uranium,
signalling defiance on what looks likely to be a serious
sticking point in its nuclear talks with world powers that began
on Tuesday.
Iran's development of new-generation centrifuges is under
scrutiny in the West as they would enable a much more swift
accumulation of fissile material that could be used for nuclear
weapons if enriched to a high degree.
Faced with technical hurdles and difficulty in obtaining
parts abroad, Iran has been trying for years to replace the
erratic, 1970s vintage IR-1 centrifuge it now operates at its
underground Natanz and Fordow uranium enrichment facilities.
Although Iran's progress so far appears limited, it is
believed to be an issue that Western officials would want to see
addressed as part of any final settlement of the decade-old
dispute over Iran's nuclear programme.
A senior U.S. official said last month research and
development (R&D) was among issues that "will have to be dealt
with in the comprehensive resolution", without making clear how.
"Iran's development of more advanced centrifuges would
greatly ease its ability to conduct a secret breakout to nuclear
weapons," a U.S. think-tank, the Institute for Science and
International Security (ISIS), said in a report.
"More significant limitations on Iran's R&D combined with
greater transparency of this programme should be included in the
final step of a comprehensive solution," ISIS added.
Tehran says it needs to produce low-enriched uranium to fuel
a planned network of nuclear power plants and denies allegations
by the United States and its allies that it is seeking the
capability to assemble atomic bombs.
"Iran will not accept any limitation on its right to replace
centrifuges with more advanced machines," a member of the
Iranian delegation said on the sidelines of this week's talks in
Vienna with the six powers - the United States, France, Russia,
China, Germany and Britain.
It has often portrayed Western demands on the country to
curb its nuclear programme as an attempt by its foes to deny it
the kind of scientific advances they themselves are free to
enjoy, making it an issue of national prestige.
"I do not think technology and science has anything to do
with proliferation," Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad
Zarif told Reuters and The International Media Associates, a
television production company, in an interview this month.
The meeting in the Austrian capital is the first in an
expected series of rounds of negotiations over the coming months
aimed at reaching a lasting deal on the permissible scope of
Iran's atomic activities in exchange for a lifting of
international sanctions that are crippling its economy.
SANCTIONS MAY SLOW CENTRIFUGE DEVELOPMENT
Western states want Iran to roll back its uranium enrichment
programme to deny it any ability to produce enough
highly-enriched for a bomb without the outside world being able
to detect it and stop it in time.
To achieve that, experts say, Iran should agree to slash the
number of centrifuges it runs and also limit its development of
more advanced such machines that spin at supersonic speed to
increase the ratio of the fissile isotope.
Dennis Ross, a former Middle East adviser to U.S. President
Barack Obama, said he believed Iran should not have more than 10
percent of the 20,000 centrifuges it has installed, of which
roughly half are operating.
"That number, moreover, cannot include any next-generation
centrifuges, which even now the Iranians are trying to improve
with new advances," he wrote in Politico magazine last month.
The issue was a big bone of contention already in talks late
last year that yielded a breakthrough, interim agreement under
which Iran halted its higher-grade uranium enrichment in
exchange for an easing of some sanctions.
The six-month accord - which took effect in January and is
designed to buy time for the final settlement talks - says Iran
cannot go beyond the existing centrifuge R&D it has been
conducting at an above-ground site at Natanz, including testing
of four new models.
Iran says it has the means and expertise to build new
centrifuges but many nuclear experts believe its push has been
held back by sanctions that make it hard for it to obtain the
specialised steel and other materials needed.
It alarmed Western powers early last year when it rapidly
installed about 1,000 so-called IR-2m centrifuges at the Natanz
production facility with the declared intention of starting to
operate them to refine uranium, indicating it could assemble at
least some such equipment despite the trade restrictions.
But Iran agreed in its Nov. 24 deal with the powers not to
start them up and it remains unclear how well they would run.
However, ISIS, the U.S. think-tank, said the interim
agreement allowed Iran to continue the development of
centrifuges which are much more efficient than the IR-1.
"A centrifuge 10 times more capable than the IR-1 centrifuge
would require 10 times fewer centrifuges to make the same amount
of weapon-grade uranium for nuclear weapons, allowing for much
smaller facilities," ISIS said.
