VIENNA Dec 4 Iran will refrain from expanding
its testing of more efficient models of the machine used to
refine uranium under an extended nuclear agreement with six
world powers, according to U.S. experts with knowledge of the
issue.
Iran's development of advanced centrifuges is sensitive
because, if successful, it could enable it to produce potential
nuclear bomb material at a rate several times that of the
decades-old version now in use. Iran says it is only enriching
uranium to fuel nuclear power plants.
An interim accord last year between Iran and the United
States, France, Germany, Britain, China and Russia said Tehran
could continue its "current enrichment R&D (research and
development) practices", implying they should not be stepped up.
But a U.N. atomic agency report in November said Iran had
intermittently been feeding one of several new models under
development with uranium gas, prompting a debate among analysts
whether this may have been a deal violation.
Iran said there was no breach and that it would continue
with its centrifuge research.
In what may be an attempt to clarify the issue and close any
potential loopholes, a U.S. think-tank said Iran would
effectively be prevented from "moving to the next level of
development" of its new centrifuges, under a seven-month
extension of the preliminary deal agreed last week.
The Arms Control Association's Iran expert did not say where
the information came from. But another Washington-based analyst
cited the same text and said it was based on "briefing
materials" shared by officials familiar with the negotiations.
"The new restrictions more fully implement the spirit of
Iran's commitment ... to not engage in any R&D activities that
could advance its nuclear programme during the course of this
interim agreement," the second analyst said.
That accord will now run until mid-2015 after Iran and the
six global powers failed to meet a Nov. 24 deadline for reaching
a final settlement of the 12-year dispute over Islamic
Republic's nuclear programme.
During this period, the U.S. experts said, Iran can not feed
a centrifuge known as the IR-5 with uranium gas and also not
install the so-called IR-8 at an R&D site. They are among
centrifuges that Iran has been seeking to develop to replace the
erratic IR-1 machine it now operates.
