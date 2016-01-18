WASHINGTON Jan 17 Washington Post reporter
Jason Rezaian, freed from Iran on Sunday after being held in
custody more than a year and half, is in good spirits and doing
"a hell of a lot better than I was 48 hours ago," the newspaper
said on Sunday.
Rezaian and two other Iranian-Americans arrived in Germany
after leaving Tehran on Sunday in a prisoner swap following the
lifting of most international sanctions on Iran under last
year's landmark nuclear accord.
Rezaian, 39, the Post's Tehran bureau chief, was arrested in
Iran in July 2014 and sentenced last November to a prison term.
Iranian prosecutors had accused him of espionage, charges the
Post had dismissed as "absurd."
In a statement after the release of Rezaian, Washington Post
Publisher Frederick Ryan said: "We are relieved that this
545-day nightmare for Jason and his family is finally over."
In a phone conversation on Sunday evening with Post
Executive Editor Martin Baron and Foreign Editor Douglas Jehl,
Rezaian thanked the paper for its strong and unwavering support
during the time he was held prisoner.
"Asked how he was doing, he said, 'I'm a hell of a lot
better than I was 48 hours ago,'" the Post said in a memo to
Post staff, which was released by the newspaper.
The Post said Rezaian reported feeling better than he did
several months ago and that his mind was sharp.
"He found escape in the fiction he was allowed to read, and
today he was avidly reading whatever he wanted," the Post memo
said, adding that Rezaian found isolation the most difficult
thing about his ordeal.
"Jason expressed hope that he can see us both in person
tomorrow, and he looks forward to seeing everyone at The Post
very soon," the newspaper said, quoting Rezaian as saying: "I
hear there's going to be a big party."
