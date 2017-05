WASHINGTON, July 14 U.S. national security adviser Susan Rice said on Tuesday the nuclear deal reached with Iran will prevent Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and not let up pressure for its support of terrorism and "other destabilizing activities."

"This is a very good deal. It cuts off all of Iran's pathways to a nuke and ensures the necessary inspections & transparency," Rice said on Twitter. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Alden Bentley)