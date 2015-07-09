Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani during their meeting in Ufa, Russia, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Nemenov/Pool

VIENNA Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday that the talks between the six powers and Iran over the country's disputed nuclear programme have entered their final stages, the Students News Agency ISNA reported.

"Fortunately, the (nuclear) talks have entered its final stages ... Western powers have accepted that it is impossible to stop Iran's scientific progress," Rouhani said in his speech in Russia's city of Ufa.

