Sept 19 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, in a
television interview, said his country is not seeking war and
that Iran wants the Middle East to have "rule by the will of the
people."
His response came during the second part of an interview
with NBC News that aired on Thursday, just days before he
travels to New York for an appearance at the United Nations.
Rouhani, asked about Israel, said: "What we wish for in this
region is rule by the will of the people. We believe in the
ballot box. We do not seek war with any country. We seek peace
and friendship among the nations of the region."