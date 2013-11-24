DUBAI Nov 24 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani
said on Sunday the deal reached with six world powers in Geneva
"recognised Iran's nuclear rights" by allowing it to continue to
enrich uranium and that Tehran's enrichment activities would
proceed similar to before.
He said in a statement in the Iranian capital broadcast live
on state Press TV that talks on a "comprehensive agreement will
start immediately" and that Iran had a strong will for them to
commence right away.
The president also said the success of the talks so far was
due to the "guidelines offered" by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali
Khamenei.
(Reporting by Isabel Coles and Yara Bayoumy; Writing by Jon
Hemming; Editing by Pravin Char)