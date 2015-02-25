* Rouhani visits Qom, centre of religious authority
By Babak Dehghanpisheh
BEIRUT, Feb 25 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani
visited the holy city of Qom on Wednesday to appeal to its
clergy, religious students and laypeople to back his efforts to
strike a deal with major powers over the country's disputed
nuclear programme.
Iran is in the middle of sensitive negotiations with the
United States, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany about
its nuclear programme. The major powers suspect Iran may be
trying to build a nuclear weapons capability, a charge Iranian
officials have repeatedly denied.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the highest religious
and political authority in Iran who is perceived by many as a
hardliner, has given reserved support to the negotiations, but
he remains distrustful of Western intentions and has expressed
doubts that any outcome could be favourable for Iran.
The senior clergy of Qom, a centre of religious authority in
the Islamic Republic, has long played a key role in Iranian
politics, shaping public opinion and mobilising the population,
and some hardline figures among them still need convincing.
Rouhani's speech could be an attempt to tamp down their
criticism before the deadline for the outlines of an agreement
expires at the end of March. The next round of talks is expected
to start on March 2 in Geneva.
Like Khamenei, these critics in Qom of the moderate Rouhani
question the motives of the major powers involved. They are also
deeply resentful of Western sanctions imposed on Iran over its
nuclear programme and accuse the West of fomenting unrest in
Iran after disputed presidential elections in 2009.
The sanctions, widely blamed for weakening Iran's currency
and shrinking its economy, have shut the country out of the
global banking system, battered its trade and lost it billions
of dollars in oil revenue.
"In the negotiations, we will not accept imposition,
humiliation and the continuation of sanctions," Rouhani said,
according to Fars News.
"Like all of the days of the history of this revolution, the
government desires the support of the people and especially the
support of the people of Qom, the seminary and the senior
clerics."
But Rouhani also said there would be no tolerance of those
who try to impair the government's efforts.
"We will always respect critics and we tell them, just like
supporters, that they have received government protection and
will continue to do so," Rouhani said. "But subversion has no
place in this country."
While Rouhani did not elaborate, he appeared to be
referring to hardline critics of the nuclear talks who have
repeatedly expressed doubts that Rouhani's negotiators can
strike a deal with Western powers that is acceptable to Tehran.
Last month Rouhani accused such critics of in effect
'cheering on' the other side in Tehran's talks with world
powers.
