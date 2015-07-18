DUBAI, July 18 Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said he spoke to the ruler of the Gulf Arab state of Qatar over the telephone on Saturday and expected a nuclear deal between the Islamic Republic and world powers would improve relations with neighbours.

"No doubt, deal will lead Iran to closer relations w/ neighbors, esp Qatar," Rouhani wrote on his official Twitter page.

