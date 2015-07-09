Total says signs agreements to explore Senegal's deepwater potential
PARIS, May 2 Total has signed two agreements with Senegal to explore deep and ultra-deep offshore production in the country, the French oil company said on Tuesday.
UFA, Russia, July 9 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday he was grateful to Russia for its efforts to secure an agreement at talks between six major powers and Iran on Tehran's nuclear programme.
"I would like to thank Russia for its efforts on Iran's nuclear agreement," he told President Vladimir Putin during a meeting in the Russian city of Ufa. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Lidia Kelly)
PARIS, May 2 Total has signed two agreements with Senegal to explore deep and ultra-deep offshore production in the country, the French oil company said on Tuesday.
* Flows recovering at Aberdeen (Adds details, closing prices)