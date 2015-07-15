By Alex Dobuzinskis
LOS ANGELES, July 15
LOS ANGELES, July 15 Alex Helmi, surrounded by
Persian carpets stacked waist-high at his store in the so-called
Persian Square section of Los Angeles, has been blocked from
importing rugs from Iran since the United States imposed
sanctions in 2010.
Helmi has about 3,000 of the carpets at his store Damoka, an
inventory he has maintained to some extent by buying rugs
second-hand from people in the United States.
Now he looks forward to importing the rugs directly under
terms of a nuclear agreement announced on Tuesday by Iran and
six major world powers that, if approved, would allow new
Persian rugs to again be exported to the United States.
"Nobody in the world can make hand-made carpets better than
Persians. They have been doing it for thousands of years," said
Helmi, 59, who has been in the carpet business for nearly 40
years.
At his store in the Westwood section of Los Angeles, an area
filled with businesses that cater to Southern California's large
Iranian-American population, Helmi has hung a rug with circular
and jagged designs that is 200 years old.
His most prized carpets, which he sees as investments, are
offered for more than $200,000, and his least expensive rugs
sell for about $5,000. He has watched the value of the rugs
increase since sanctions were imposed in 2010, cutting his
supply from Iran.
For Arash Yaraghi, dealing in Iranian carpets has been a
family business for generations.
But the CEO of Safavieh, a seller of rugs and furniture with
a dozen retail centers in New York City and surrounding areas,
has been forced to nearly eliminate Persian rugs from his
inventory. When he and a brother founded the business in 1978,
that was all they sold.
That was interrupted by cycles of the United States imposing
and lifting sanctions on Persian rugs since the 1980s, Yaraghi
said.
During that time, India, China and Pakistan began producing
rugs in the Persian style and exporting them to the United
States. Yaraghi said they sold for about half the price of a
Persian rug but were of a lower quality.
When he is able to resume imports of Persian carpets from
Iran, he expects his firm Safavieh will have the opportunity to
find products suited to modern American tastes.
"I'm excited about the variety of quality and the character
of carpets that will come out of there that we've haven't seen
for a long time," Yaraghi said.
Iran's carpet exports amounted to $635 million in 2005,
according to figures from the state-owned Iran Carpet Company.
It was not clear how the country's trade in Persian carpets
fared in more recent years.
Even as the lifting of sanctions presents rug dealers with
an opportunity, rising labor costs in Iran could complicate the
picture, said Trita Parsi, president of the National Iranian
American Council.
"These sanctions hit the carpet industry tremendously hard,"
he said.
