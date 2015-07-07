MOSCOW, July 7 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday a weapons embargo on Iran was the main obstacle still to be overcome at talks between six major powers and Tehran on its nuclear programme, Interfax news agency reported.

"I can tell you that there is only one big problem in terms of sanctions - it is the problem of a weapons embargo," Lavrov was quoted as telling reporters. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Timothy Heritage)