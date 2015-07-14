MOSCOW, July 14 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov said on Tuesday, after a deal was reached on curbing
Iran's nuclear programme, that arms deliveries to Tehran will be
possible if approved by the United Nations Security Council.
He also said Russia was counting on the United States
carrying out a promise, which he said it had made in 2009, not
to deploy missile defence systems in Europe once a nuclear deal
was reached with Iran.
Saying arms deliveries would be possible to Iran under
certain conditions even before an arms embargo expires, he said
in comments broadcast from Vienna by Russian television: "In the
next five years deliveries of arms to Iran will be possible,
under the conditions of the relevant procedures, notification
and verification by the U.N. Security Council."
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Maria Kiselyova, Writing by Lidia
Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage)