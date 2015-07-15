(Adds details of call, previous DENISON, Texas)
WASHINGTON, July 15 President Barack Obama
telephoned Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday to
thank him for his part in the recent nuclear deal with Iran, the
White House said.
"The President thanked President Putin for Russia's
important role in achieving this milestone, the culmination of
nearly 20 months of intense negotiations," the White House said
in a statement.
It added that Obama and Putin agreed to remain in close
touch as the Iran deal is implemented and would work together to
reduce tensions in the Middle East, particularly in Syria.
Russia was one of the six major powers that negotiated the
deal reached with Iran on Tuesday in Vienna. The others were the
United States, Germany, the European Union, China, Britain and
France.
(Reporting by Julia Edwards in Denison, Texas, and Sandra Maler
in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney)