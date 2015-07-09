U.S. Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz (C) arrives at a meeting in a hotel where the Iran nuclear talks meetings are being held in Vienna, Austria July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

German Foreign Minister Frank Walter Steinmeier (L), French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius (2nd L), EU Deputy Secretary General for the External Action Service Helga Schmid (6th R), European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini (5th R), U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (3rd R) and British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond (R) meet along with representatives from China and Russia at a hotel in Vienna, Austria July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA The major powers are trying to resolve the difficult issue of when to remove a U.N. arms embargo, a senior Western official said on Thursday after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said it should be lifted as soon as possible.

"This is not a new position for Russia. That said, we are working collectively on a way forward on this difficult issue," the senior Western official said. Iran and six major powers - Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States - are negotiating a deal under which Iran would curb its nuclear programme in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.

(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; editing by John Irish)