VIENNA, July 9 The major powers are trying to
resolve the difficult issue of when to remove a U.N. arms
embargo, a senior Western official said on Thursday after
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said it should be lifted
as soon as possible.
"This is not a new position for Russia. That said, we are
working collectively on a way forward on this difficult issue,"
the senior Western official said. Iran and six major powers -
Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States -
are negotiating a deal under which Iran would curb its nuclear
programme in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.
