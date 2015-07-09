UFA, Russia, July 9 An agreement between major powers and Iran on curbing Tehran's nuclear programme could be reached within hours, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"I allow for everything: I even allow that the deal could be reached in the next couple of hours," he told reporters at a BRICS summit in the Russian city of Ufa. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)