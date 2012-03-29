NEW DELHI There can be no time limit on efforts to end the confrontation over Iran's nuclear programme and Israel appears to be over-estimating the danger posed by Tehran, a senior Russian diplomat said in an interview on Thursday.

Russia's point man for Iran diplomacy, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, was speaking ahead of talks between Tehran and global powers including the United States expected to resume next month after a freeze of more than a year.

Ryabkov told Reuters that Moscow was increasingly concerned that the stand-off over Iran's defiant pursuit of nuclear power despite several U.N. resolutions demanding that it desist could spark a military conflict.

He said Iran had increased cooperation with the U.N. nuclear agency's efforts to make sure it is not after nuclear weapons, urging the five permanent U.N. Security Council members and Germany to display "equal readiness" for serious talks.

"What we are talking about here is just the beginning of a process," Ryabkov said of talks between Iran and the six powers, which Tehran said it expects to take place on April 13. The last round in January 2011 foundered on disputes over the agenda.

The major nations are eager to get Iran to enter talks on curbing its uranium enrichment programme, which the West suspects is aimed at developing a nuclear weapons capability but Tehran says is for peaceful energy only.

"It goes without saying that in that kind of a process one cannot put a time limit," Ryabkov said in New Delhi, where President Dmitry Medvedev was attending a summit of the BRICS emerging market powers.

He was dismissive of a Russian media report in mid-March that said U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton asked Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to warn Iran the April talks were its "last chance" to resolve the dispute diplomatically.

"We have never sent that kind of message to the Iranian side. Even more so we have not (done so) on anyone's behalf, so I totally reject it," Ryabkov said in English. The United States has also denied the report in the Russian daily Kommersant.

But Ryabkov expressed "growing concern" about the chances of military action, which Israel and the United States have threatened if they deem diplomacy and sanctions aimed at getting Tehran to abandon uranium enrichment at a dead end.

"The situation is worse and more dangerous than months before," he said, citing recent military exercises and naval manoeuvres, even though an Israeli official on Tuesday played down the prospect of an imminent attack.

"We could experience an outbreak of conflict because of a fatal mistake by someone or just an accident of some sort. It may well happen, because the situation is so tense," Ryabkov said.

NO SMOKING GUN

"I believe that our Israeli colleagues .... over-estimate the degree of danger that Iran may pose," he said.

"After all we have no smoking gun that underpins accusations" Iran is seeking nuclear weapons, he said. "Russia is still of the firm belief that there is no credible evidence of (a) military component in the Iranian programme."

U.S. President Barack Obama has said the talks offered a chance to quiet the "drums of war", and Russia shares that hope.

But Ryabkov's upbeat evaluation of Tehran's behaviour opens the door for potential disagreement over what it will take for Tehran to show it is serious about implementing demands of the International Atomic Energy Agency and U.N. Security Council.

"Iran is cooperating, now more than before, especially with the IAEA, and we need to back up this effort on Iran's part with equal readiness for serious negotiations," he said of the six powers.

Western powers believe Iran is not cooperating enough, particularly by denying the IAEA unfettered access to check intelligence suggesting there are military dimensions to Iran's nuclear work. Iran says the intelligence is forged.

Russia, which built Iran's first nuclear power plant, has often stressed the need for talks and said too much pressure on Tehran was counterproductive, prompting critics to say it is helping Tehran play for time.

Russia approved four rounds of sanctions in the U.N. Security Council in recent years. But it says sanctions have exhausted their potential and criticises the United States and European Union for imposing further punishments on Tehran.

Instead, Russia has called for a step-by-step process in which Iran would take steps to ease concerns about its nuclear programme and be rewarded with the gradual repeal of sanctions.

As a first step, Ryabkov said, Iran could pledge not to introduce any more centrifuge machines in its enrichment facilities and the global powers would refrain from slapping further sanctions on Tehran.

(Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Mark Heinrich)