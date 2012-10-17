MOSCOW Oct 17 Russia criticised the European
Union on Wednesday for imposing new sanctions on Iran over its
nuclear programme and called for a fresh round of talks between
world powers and Tehran as soon as possible.
The Foreign Ministry issued a statement expressing "deep
concern" over EU sanctions imposed on Tuesday against major
Iranian state companies in the oil and gas industry and the
central bank.
Moscow said unilateral sanctions by the EU dealt a "palpable
blow" to the unity of the six nations - the United States,
France, Britain, China, Germany and Russia - leading diplomatic
efforts to rein in Iran's nuclear programme.
"We will continue to consistently seek to achieve the
organisation of the next round of negotiations ... as soon as
possible," the statement said. No talks have been held since the
last round in Moscow failed to bring a breakthrough last June.
Russia has supported four rounds of U.N. Security Council
sanctions against Iran but says further measures are counter
productive.
The West suspects Iran of using its civilian atomic energy
programme as a cover for ambitions to build a nuclear bomb -
accusations Tehran denies.
EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said on Monday she
hoped turning up the heat on the Islamic Republic would persuade
it to make concessions and that negotiations could resume "very
soon".