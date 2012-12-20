MOSCOW Dec 20 Russia hopes the next round of
six-power talks with Iran on its nuclear programme will take
place next month, RIA news agency reported on Thursday.
The agency quoted a foreign ministry spokesman as saying the
six powers - the United States, Russia, France, Britain, Germany
and China - were still negotiating with the Islamic republic on
a possible date and location for talks.
Iran is refining uranium to a fissile concentration of 20
percent, which Western experts say is a relatively short
technical step from the level that would be required for bombs.
Iran says it needs this higher-grade uranium to run its medical
research reactor in Tehran.