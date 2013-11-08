New HK leader's affordable homes plan up against wall of Chinese capital
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
MOSCOW Nov 8 Russia hopes talks on Iran's nuclear programme on Saturday will produce a "long-lasting" result, RIA news agency quoted the Russian negotiator at the talks in Geneva between global powers and Tehran, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, as saying.
"There are many issues affecting the deep-seated interests of several countries... We hope that tomorrow we can achieve a result that will be long-lasting and that the whole world is waiting for," RIA quoted Ryabkov as saying. (Writing by Steve Gutterman; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
April 8 A computer hack set off all the emergency sirens in Dallas for about 90 minutes overnight in one of the largest known breaches of a siren warning system, officials in the Texas city said on Saturday.