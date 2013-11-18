* Putin, Lavrov optimistic before nuclear talks resume
* France has told Israel it won't give Tehran an easy deal
* Iran's Rouhani warns against "excessive demands"
* EU's Ashton says any deal must be a good one
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, Nov 18 Russian President Vladimir Putin
told Iran's Hassan Rouhani on Monday there was a "real chance"
for a nuclear deal, two days before Tehran resumes talks with
world powers, hoping to end a decade-long standoff over its
atomic programme.
Russia is one of six world powers negotiating a proposal
that would ease sanctions on Tehran if it suspends some parts of
a programme that many countries, particularly in the West, fear
is aimed at developing nuclear weapons capability.
"Vladimir Putin underlined that at the moment a real chance
has appeared to find a solution to this long-running problem,"
the Kremlin said after Putin telephoned Rouhani, elected
president in June vowing to mend Iran's international relations.
Israel opposes any deal to lift sanctions and France, one of
the world powers at the talks, has said it would not back any
such deal unless it were certain Iran has renounced any nuclear
weapons programme.
Iran denies it is seeking weapons. But its refusal so far to
curb its programme and lack of full openness with U.N.
inspectors have drawn several rounds of U.N. sanctions and much
harsher measures from the United States and Europe.
Two of the steps Western powers want Iran to take in the
initial phase of any deal are to stop producing uranium enriched
to a fissile concentration of 20 percent - a relatively short
step from weapons-grade material - and to produce less 3.5
percent enriched uranium.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov suggested Iran was
prepared to do both.
"QUITE SUBSTANTIAL"
"The steps that Iran is prepared to set out as its
commitments are quite, quite substantial and go in the direction
of the demands of the international community at a much faster
pace, in fact, than had been expected," Lavrov said, according
to Russia's official gazette, Rossiiskaya Gazeta.
"This applies primarily to suspending enrichment above 5
percent and restricting capacity for 5 percent enrichment within
certain parameters," he said.
Russia, which built Iran's first nuclear power plant, backs
Iran's desire for recognition of its right to enrich uranium and
opposes any additional sanctions.
Rouhani, in a likely reference to French and Israeli demands
for more concessions, struck a cautious tone.
"Good progress has been made in the Geneva nuclear talks,
but excessive demands could put a win-win agreement in
jeopardy," he told Putin, according to Rouhani's website.
"In our view, conditions must not be created that give rise
to damaging the will to achieve an agreement and reach a
satisfactory conclusion."
EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton, who represents the
nations talking to Tehran - Russia, China, the United States,
Britain, France and Germany - said her aim for the talks was:
"to see whether we can find a way to build confidence in the
exclusively peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear programme."
She said the group of six was "united in our determination
to see if it can be done and united in our determination that if
we do any kind of agreement it must be a good agreement."
