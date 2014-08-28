MOSCOW Aug 28 Russia said on Thursday chances have emerged to lift sanctions on Iran as a result of international talks on Tehran's nuclear programme.

"Despite difficult course of the negotiating process, a possibility emerges to satisfy in full all integral rights of Iran as member state of the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, including the right to enrich uranium and lifting sanctions regime," Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Gabriela Baczynska)