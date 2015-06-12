MOSCOW, June 12 Nuclear talks between Iran and
six world powers have virtually stalled and a deadline for a
final deal may have to be postponed again, Russian news agency
TASS quoted a diplomatic source as saying on Friday.
Iran and the powers -- the United States, Russia, China,
France, Britain and Germany -- reached a framework deal on April
2 in Switzerland and are seeking to strike a broader settlement
by June 30 under which Iran would curb its nuclear programme in
exchange for relief from economic sanctions.
The latest round of discussions in Vienna on Friday made no
significant progress, the source from one of the missions said,
according to TASS.
"The process has virtually stalled, there is risk that
deadline will have to be postponed again," the source added.
