* Russia wants arms, nuclear energy deals with Iran
* Downside for Russian economy if oil price falls
* Moscow risks losing Middle East bargaining chip
By Timothy Heritage
MOSCOW, July 14 President Vladimir Putin urged
the world to celebrate Tuesday's six-power nuclear deal with
Iran, but the agreement carries risks for Russia because it
could drive down oil prices.
Moscow sees the deal, which offers Iran relief from
sanctions in exchange for curbing its nuclear programme, as
opening the way to selling Tehran missile defence systems and
winning lucrative new nuclear energy contracts.
But it also creates uncertainty for Moscow as the
reintroduction of Iranian oil onto world markets could push down
global prices and cause further damage to Russia's struggling
economy, which is heavily dependent on oil exports.
Unsurprisingly, the Kremlin chose to stress the positives
from the deal, clinched after marathon talks in Vienna between
Iran and a group of countries including the United States and
Russia, to reassure the Russian people they would see gains.
"The world can now breathe a sigh of relief," Putin said in
a statement. He said the agreement would spur civilian nuclear
cooperation between Russia and Iran, and contribute to combating
terrorism in the Middle East.
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made clear Russia expected
some reward for backing the deal, suggesting Washington should
abandon plans to base missile defence systems in Europe.
"We all probably remember that in April 2009 in Prague
President (Barack) Obama said that if the Iran nuclear programme
issue is sorted out, then the task of creating the European part
of the missile defence system will disappear," he said.
Lavrov also held out the possibility of Russia selling arms
to Iran soon, despite a weapons embargo that will remain for the
next five years. "In the next five years deliveries of arms to
Iran will be possible, under the conditions of the relevant
procedures, notification and verification by the U.N. Security
Council," he said.
GLASS HALF-FULL OR HALF-EMPTY?
The intention was clear - to show that for Russia the glass
is half-full rather than half-empty.
Some observers had suggested it did not really want an
agreement, mainly because of the possible impact on oil prices
and out of concern that Moscow would lose global standing if
Iran's relations with the United States improved.
The agreement deprives Moscow of a bargaining chip with
Washington, and potential influence in the Middle East, because
Russia's relatively good ties with Iran gave it a role in the
talks which the United States could not ignore.
But Russia calculated that a deal was inevitable and that it
was vital to get a head start in the race to reap political and
economic benefits once an accord was reached.
Putin began moves to improve relations with Tehran when he
returned to the presidency in 2012, and redoubled those efforts
when the West imposed economic sanctions on Russia last year
over its role in the Ukraine crisis.
Russian news agencies quoted various officials on Tuesday
who talked up possibilities for cooperation, including in the
oil and gas, rail, nuclear energy and electricity sectors. Trade
with Iran, one ministry said, was bound to increase.
Some deals are already in place.
Russia agreed last November to build two more nuclear
reactors in Iran, with the possibility of a further six, after
years of cooperation over the construction of Iran's Bushehr
nuclear plant.
Moscow also said in April that it had started an
oil-for-goods swap with Tehran under which it would buy up to
500,000 barrels of Iranian oil a day in return for cash, Russian
goods and services.
Another area where Russia sees good prospects for trade is
in arms. Soon after world powers and Iran reached an interim
nuclear deal in April, Putin signed a decree lifting a ban on
the delivery of S-300 anti-missile rocket systems to Iran.
Interfax news agency quoted a source "familiar with the
situation" who made clear Moscow would go ahead with the S-300
sales even though the arms embargo remains.
WILL RUSSIA COME OUT ON TOP?
The big questions now are whether Moscow can turn improved
ties into trade contracts, and how oil prices are affected.
Ivan Kopeikin, an analyst at BCS Express brokerage, said the
likelihood of an Iran deal had already been factored into
prices and that he expected no significant further change.
That will encourage Moscow, but analysts say much still has
to be done for it to come out on top from the deal, either
economically or politically.
Global intelligence firm Stratfor said this month the
increase in Iranian oil reaching world markets could reduce
Russia's ability to use energy as a political weapon against
Europe, which depends heavily on Russian supplies.
"Russia's influence in the Middle East is fading rapidly at
the same time Europe is starting to wriggle out of Russia's
energy grip. And as Russia's options are narrowing, U.S. options
are multiplying in both the Middle East and Europe. This is an
uncomfortable situation for Putin, for sure," it said.
(Editing by Mark Trevelyan)