MOSCOW Dec 13 Echoing Iran, Russia said on
Friday that a new U.S. measure targeting companies and
individuals for supporting Tehran's nuclear programme violated
the spirit of a deal reached with major powers last month and
could hinder its implementation.
"The U.S. administration's decision goes against the spirit
of this document," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova
said of the Nov. 24 interim agreement under which Tehran would
curb its nuclear program in exchange for limited relief from
economic sanctions over the next six months.
"Widening American 'blacklists' could seriously complicate
the fulfilment of othe Geneva agreement, which proposes easing
the sanctions regime," Zakharova said in a statement.
(Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)