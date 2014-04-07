MOSCOW, April 7 Russia has no special expectations for the next round of nuclear talks between Iran and six world powers, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying on Monday.

Speaking before high-level talks in Vienna on April 8-9, Ryabkov said talks on a number of issues were still in early stages and that the meeting should produce a basis for further talks, according to the Itar-Tass news agency. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Elizabeth Piper)