UPDATE 1-China March coal output up 1.9 pct, first year-on-year gain in two years
* 'Production will grow faster' in months ahead -analyst (Adds analyst comment, output details)
MOSCOW, April 7 Russia has no special expectations for the next round of nuclear talks between Iran and six world powers, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying on Monday.
Speaking before high-level talks in Vienna on April 8-9, Ryabkov said talks on a number of issues were still in early stages and that the meeting should produce a basis for further talks, according to the Itar-Tass news agency. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* 'Production will grow faster' in months ahead -analyst (Adds analyst comment, output details)
BEIJING, April 17 China's natural gas output rose 10.5 percent in March compared with the same month a year earlier to 13.6 billion cubic metres (bcm), its highest monthly total in years, according to national statistics bureau data showed on Monday.