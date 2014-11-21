MOSCOW Nov 21 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. State Secretary John Kerry agreed "additional efforts" were needed to reach a deal on Iran's nuclear programme by a Nov. 24 deadline, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The sides did not rule out the possibility of holding a ministerial meeting of the parties to the talks on Iran's nuclear programme, if the prospect for progress appears," the ministry said in a statement after the two ministers spoke on the telephone. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Elizabeth Piper)