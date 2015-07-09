UFA, Russia, July 9 Russian President Vladimir Putin told Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday he hoped a permanent agreement on Tehran's nuclear programme would be reached soon, a Kremlin spokesman said.

"Putin underlined the positive dynamic in the talks on Iran's nuclear programme and expressed hope that the necessary compromise will be found in the near future," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that Putin and Rouhani had also discussed possible cooperation against Islamic State. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Timothy Heritage)