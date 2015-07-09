Total says signs agreements to explore Senegal's deepwater potential
PARIS, May 2 Total has signed two agreements with Senegal to explore deep and ultra-deep offshore production in the country, the French oil company said on Tuesday.
UFA, Russia, July 9 Russian President Vladimir Putin told Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday he hoped a permanent agreement on Tehran's nuclear programme would be reached soon, a Kremlin spokesman said.
"Putin underlined the positive dynamic in the talks on Iran's nuclear programme and expressed hope that the necessary compromise will be found in the near future," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that Putin and Rouhani had also discussed possible cooperation against Islamic State. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Timothy Heritage)
PARIS, May 2 Total has signed two agreements with Senegal to explore deep and ultra-deep offshore production in the country, the French oil company said on Tuesday.
* Flows recovering at Aberdeen (Adds details, closing prices)