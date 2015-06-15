(Fixes garbled word in first paragraph)

MOSCOW, June 15 Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted on Monday as saying he was confident a deal could be reached between world powers and Iran on Tehran's nuclear programme by a June 30 deadline.

"I would like to quash any talk of a deadline extension. Reaching a deal by the date set, by June 30, is possible," he was quoted as saying by TASS news agency, which had quoted a diplomatic source on Friday as saying a deadline extension might be needed.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)