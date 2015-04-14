(Makes clear Russia offering missiles, paragraph 4)
By Gabriela Baczynska and Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, April 14 Russian traders, analysts and
industry players on Tuesday questioned Moscow's announcement
that a long-heralded oil-for-assets barter deal with Iran was
already being implemented, saying they saw no signs of extra
trade.
Russian officials said on Monday Russia was sending grain,
equipment and construction materials to Iran in the barter deal,
the first step in securing a foothold in a new market since the
West imposed sanctions on Russia over Ukraine.
On Tuesday, the Kremlin confirmed the deal was being
implemented.
The announcement and an accompanying one that Russia was
ready to supply an advanced S-300 anti-missile system to Tehran,
prompted alarm in Washington, which, along with other Western
countries and the United Nations, has imposed sanctions on Iran
over its disputed nuclear programme.
Politically sensitive negotiations are now in their final
stages on a deal to end a decades-old dispute between Iran and
the United States, Britain, France, Russia, China and Germany on
the nuclear programme, which the West suspects has military aims
and Tehran says is peaceful.
Russia has acted quickly to cement ties with Iran after an
interim deal was reached this month on curbing the Islamic
republic's nuclear programme in exchange for removing economic
sanctions. Talks will resume on April 21 with the aim of
reaching a final accord by the end of June.
A precise mechanism and timetable for lifting sanctions
against Iran is still to be worked out. Russia says an arms
embargo on Tehran should also be lifted once the final nuclear
deal is in place.
On Tuesday, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier
said of the missile plan that it was too early to be giving out
rewards.
Sources told Reuters more than a year ago a barter deal
could be worth up to $20 billion and involve Russia buying up to
500,000 barrels of Iranian oil a day. Officials have since
issued contradictory statements on whether one had been signed.
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday Russia
had started supplying grain, equipment and construction
materials to Iran in exchange for crude oil, but Energy Minister
Alexander Novak said Iran had not supplied oil.
"We are supplying our equipment, our works, we will complete
work on power plant construction, a part of a railroad, and so
on," he was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.
On Tuesday, the Kremlin spokesman declined to give any
details of the deal. But asked whether Ryabkov was correct, he
told reporters: "Absolutely. Of course."
NO SIGN
Russia's state grain trader United Grain Company has not
supplied grain to Iran, a source at the company said about the
barter deal. Oil traders said they had seen no sign of it.
"I think it's just a political statement, I haven't heard of
any volumes to be shipped yet," one trader said on condition of
anonymity.
Another trader also called it a "political trick". "People
would have known about it ... One can't conceal the fact of the
supplies," he said.
Traders said the oil taken from Iran could be sent on to
other markets, such as India, shipped by Russian companies such
as state-controlled energy firm Rosneft and therefore never have
to be registered in Russia.
But they said such trade would also be visible and also
questioned why the Kremlin would want more oil in a market which
is already oversupplied.
Russian oil majors, including Rosneft, Lukoil
and Gazprom Neft declined immediate comment.
With the government's budget dependent on revenues from oil
exports, Russia needs higher prices to be able to afford Putin's
generous social policies and increased spending on defence, part
of the president's wish to see Russia as a global power again.
Some traders and analysts said it was more in Russia's
interest for the international trading sanctions on Iran to stay
in place. "Of course, Russia wants the sanctions to be extended.
More oil on the market does not benefit it," said Mikhail
Krutikhin, a partner at Moscow-based RusEnergy consultancy.
Konstantin Remchukov, the chief editor of Russian
Nezavisimaya Gazeta, told Ekho Moskvy radio station: "It's quite
possible that the (missile) complex supplies could lead to
further escalation and wreak the final agreement signing
scheduled for June."
President Vladimir Putin lifted a self-imposed ban on
delivering the air defence system to Iran on Monday, apparently
to secure a foothold for Russian companies in a much-needed new
market after the West imposed sanctions on Russia over Ukraine.
"On the whole you can say one thing - from the legal point
of view there are no longer any constraints now that the decree
has been signed," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a
conference call with reporters.
In 2010, under Western pressure, Russia suspended a 2007
agreement to sell five S-300 batteries to Iran under a contract
then reported to be worth some $800 million.
On Tuesday Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said
selling missiles to Iran would destabilise the Middle East,
while Putin told him they had only defensive capabilities and
did not post a threat to Israel.
Nikolai Patrushev, head of the Kremlin's Security Council,
said in comments broadcast by the Rossiya 24 television: "The
international situation has changed and this is why the Russian
president decided to carry out the (missiles) contract."
Russian TASS news agency quoted Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of
Iran's Supreme National Security Council, as saying in Moscow he
expected deliveries before the end of the year and that Tehran
would drop a legal suit against Russia once they were completed.
Iran has taken Russia to arbitration over the blocked sale
of the S-300 and filed a $4 billion lawsuit against its state
arms exporter Rosoboronexport.
"Removing this snag would further help development of our
bilateral ties," Shamkhani said.
The deal will be discussed further when Iran's defence
minister, Hossein Dehghan, visits Moscow in the coming days,
said Iran expert at the Russian Academy of Sciences, Vladimir
Sazhin, adding that Tehran used to be Moscow's third-largest
defence and military trade partner.
"Russia is keen to rebuild those ties," Sazhin said.
